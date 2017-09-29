Supercover in after-sale talks with MVNOs

The insurer is looking to take on new partners and push on under new leadership from Bernie Nunn

Supercover is in talks with MVNOs to act as an after-sale option for consumers who sign up with the network.

The insurer will also look to bring in new business from mobile resellers, dealers and consumers as well as look after its 200 existing mobile clients.

Speaking to Mobile News, Supercover business development manager Bernie Nunn said that he’d like to see the client base grow at least 15 per cent over the next year through link selling policies after a purchase.

After partnering, companies will be granted access to Supercover’s Aquarium portal and will hand details of the devices ready to be placed under coverage once a policy has been sold, with Supercover dealing with any claims.

Bernie Nunn added: “MVNOs are just one of many areas that we are going to focus on for new business.

“They present a solid business model, bill their own customers and are good value.

“It’s an exciting time and we’ve been having multiple conversations across different platforms in order to fulfil our ambitions for growth.”

Big challenge

Nunn also said that he is up to the challenge of filling the shoes of John Fannon who departed earlier this year.

Nunn has continued in his role as business development manager but will take on the added responsibility of sales, business development, account management as well as recruiting new business.

Nunn told Mobile News that he’s excited to about the new responsibilities adding: “It’s a big challenge but it’s something I’m looking forward to.

“I’ve done it before so I’ll take it in my stride and make sure the business grows organically.”