Google takes wraps off Pixel 2 range

Pixel 2 (£629) and Pixel 2 XL (£729) will be available October 19 and November 15

Google has tonight (Oct 4) unveiled its latest flagship range the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, both be available in the UK on October 19 and November 15 respectively.

On prepaid the Pixel 2 64GB version will cost £629, the 128GB version is £729, featuring in blue, black and white.

Pixel 2 XL starts at £799 for the 64GB base model and £899 for double the storage, colours available include: black, white and black.

At the time of writing Carphone and EE have confirmed stocking of both devices. Carphone’s highlighted monthly deal starts at £44 per month (£59.99 per month) with 15G of data from O2.

EE prices start from £47.99 per month (£9.99 upfront) which comes with unlimited calls and text, and 8GB of data.

Customers ordering the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from EE between October 4 and November 2 respectively, will receive a free Google Home Mini (£49).

Features

Both smartphones feature a 12 megapixel main camera which has scored 98 out of 100 on industry benchmark website DxOMark, placing it as the best smartphone camera according to the image ranking firm.

The main camera also features artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve photo quality, reduce blur and excel in low light conditions.

It has optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electrical image stabilisation for video recording, which Google has branded ‘fused video stabilisation’.

The Pixel 2 has a 5-inch screen and XL has a 5.5 inch screen, the displays are full HD OLED with an always-on display.

Powering both is a Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4GB of RAM. Stock Android 8.0 Oreo runs straight out the box.

Google claimed the 2,700mAh and 3,520mAh (XL) batteries offer all-day battery life. Fast charging gives seven hours of battery life from just 15 minutes of top up time.

Pixel Buds and Daydream View VR

Google also announced wireless earphones the Google Pixel Buds which will cost £159 and be available in November. The manufacturer claims the Buds have clear highs and deep bass. It features touch controls on the right earbud and has Google Assistant integrated.

Five hours of playback time is listed and a charging case will come with each pair. Colours available: blue, black and white.

Google also announced the Daydream View virtual reality headset retailing for £99 available on the Google store.

CCS Insight chief of research said Google has a “mountain to climb” in its challenge against the current duopoly of Apple and Samsung.

“Although Google is promising that Pixel 2 will be available in more markets than the original Pixel devices it is will still only be offered in a handful of countries. This underlines Google’s limited ambitions at present with the Pixel being more about the “art of the possible” on Android phones rather than a serious threat to Apple,” he said.