O2 connects 800 towns and villages to 4G in Scotland

O2 states the importance of communication for small business

O2 has announced over 800 towns and villages in Scotland will have 4G connection nearing the end of 2017.

As the colder weather sets in O2 have used innovative new technologies to deliver increased connectivity throughout difficult terrain.

In Inverness, Aberdeen and Ben Nevis engineers have been installing a series of different signal enhancing technologies, including a new 50 metre mast the UK’s first fibre connected small cell network capacity as well as a mast up Britain’s highest mountain.

Since the start of 2017 O2 have been installing varying technologies throughout the UK to increase connectivity to meet the growing demand.

The operator claims to invest over £2 million every day into its infrastructure. It also claims to cover 98 per cent of the UK outdoor population.

Connectivity secretary Fergus Ewing said: “Today’s announcement is an example of the substantial private sector investment in mobile rollout currently taking place in Scotland and represents an important step towards filling mobile coverage gaps across the country, connecting Scotland’s so-called ‘not spots’ to a fast and reliable mobile internet connection”.

O2 chief operating officer Derek McManus added: “The need for 4G connectivity is an integral part of modern daily life.

“A good connection can make all the difference to how we communicate with each other as individuals and it is a key factor to the success of local businesses”.

O2 continued to say that with “the growing demand for data in every corner of the country, O2 has deployed fleets of helicopters and off-road vehicles to install the new technology and digital infrastructure”.