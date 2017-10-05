BT and Interpol unite to fight cyber-crime

BT’s threat intelligence experts will send its data to the IGCI, helping Interpol identify cyber-criminals

BT has penned a data exchange agreement with international police organisation Interpol, in a bid to combat cyber-crime globally.

The accord was signed at the Interpol Global Complex for Innovation (IGCI) in Singapore. BT’s threat intelligence experts will send its data to the IGCI, helping Interpol identify cyber-criminals.

BT and Interpol have collaborated earlier in the year as as one of only seven international companies with security expertise, to tackle cyber-crime in South East Asia, defending against ‘hactivist’ groups and phishing sites.

The wider operation uncovered nearly 9,000 command and control (C2) servers, which are typically used to launch Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks and spread malware, ransomware and spam. Hundreds of compromised websites, including government portals, were also discovered as a result of the investigations.

Global phenomenon

IGCI executive director Noboru Nakatani said: “The scale and complexity of today’s cyber-threat landscape means cooperation across all sectors is essential if we are to effectively combat this global phenomenon”.

BT security CEO Mark Hughes (left) added: “Threat intelligence sharing between law enforcement agencies and the private sector is essential in the fight against cyber-crime, which is increasingly borderless in nature.

“Tackling cyber-crime therefore requires a collective, global response where the public and private sectors work hand-in-hand.