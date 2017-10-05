Vodafone revamps brand in 34 countries

The operator claims it will commence its largest advertising campaign in its 33-year history

Vodafone Group has announced it will revamp global brand across 36 countries, with a new logo and company strapline from tomorrow (Oct 6).

According to the global operator, the decision to rebrand was made after completion of research carried out on 30,000 people across 17 countries, throughout August.

Vodafone claims it will commence its largest advertising campaign in its 33-year history, to bring awareness to the rebrand.

The lead television commercial (below) is a 60-second film focused on how human interaction remains constant while technologies evolve over time, produced by Ridley Scott Associates.

The company said in statement the revamp it has a “focus on the theme of optimism about the future”, which is illustrated in its new strapline “the future is exciting, ready?”

It replaces outgoing slogan “power to you” introduced in 2009.

There will be a greater emphasis on Vodafone’s ‘speech mark’ logo which was created in 1998.

Vodafone Group chief commercial operations and strategy officer, Serpil Timuray (pictured) said: “Our new brand positioning is intended to embody Vodafone’s mission and purpose to help our customers and communities adapt and prosper as these remarkable new trends reshape the world.”