EE strikes renewable energy deal with npower

Four year deal will contribute to the ambition to reach 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2020 from BT

EE has signed a four year renewable electricity deal with energy provider npower.

The deal will power over 500 retail locations with green sources such as wind farms and solar plants.

npower will supply 680 gigawatts of renewable electricity and move BT a step closer to the target of powering operations with 100 per cent renewable energy.

Last year BT sourced 82 per cent of its electricity with renewable energy with the telecoms giant also aiming to reduce carbon emissions by 87 per cent by 2030.

EE chief financial officer Stephen Harris said: “An organisation the size of ours has a responsibility to conduct business sustainably and this new deal, whilst also making sense from a business perspective, reaffirms our commitment to doing just that.

“This is just the latest step in working towards our renewable energy goals and ultimately a low-carbon business model.”