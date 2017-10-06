Verizon executive Marni Walden announces plans to leave

She will move into a strategic advisor role from December 31 before departing next year

Verizon executive vice president and president of global media Marni Walden said she will leave the US operator in February.

Walden served as EVP and president of global media at the company since 2015 will move into a strategic advisor role from December 31, she will continue to report to Verizon chairman and CEO Lowell McAdam until her departure.

Walden had helped the company’s new media revenue from zero to $7 billion (£5.3bn) in annual sales and was also a key player in the recent purchase of Yahoo, having negotiated a $350 million (£266m) discount.

She then began the process of combining Yahoo with AOL in a new business unit called Oath.

She was supervising the media arm of Verizon and its telematics unit, which will now be split between Oath CEO Tim Armstrong and John Stratton, who will take on the telematics unit as part of his role as EVP and president of global operations.

Oath CEO Tim Armstrong, who will continue to be responsible for leading Oath, will report directly to McAdam.

Telematics organisation will report to John Stratton executive vice president and president of Global Operations.

McAdam added: “Marni helped build our wireless business, starting as a sales representative in a store, and grew into an inspirational leader and role model for so many at Verizon.

“She has most recently spearheaded Verizon’s entry into global digital media and telematics and will leave us in a strong competitive position.”