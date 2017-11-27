Mobile News podcast – cyber-security and fraud

Is 2018 going to be the year of cyber criminals and fraudsters?

In this week’s podcast we’re discussing fraud and cyber security. We spoke with Panda security marketing manager Neil Martin about the Pandalabs report revealing its predictions for cyber-security trends in 2018.

We also spoke with BICS head of fraud operations and services Katia González, and BICs vice president of mobile data business Mikaël Schachne. BICS is a leading international communications enabler and we discussed their recent BICS report concerning fraud.