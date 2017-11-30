EE targets 20 per cent of the market with new ‘Hawk’ smartphone

The device features a HD screen, 13MP camera and is priced at £149.99 or £14.99 a month for 24 months

EE is looking to appeal to a fifth of the consumer market after it unveiled the latest in its smartphone line, the Hawk.

The device, available from tomorrow (Dec 1), features 4G+ technology with download speeds of up to 300Mbps, runs Android 7.1 Nougat and is priced at £149.99.

For the price users will also get a fingerprint reader, five inch 720p HD display and WiFi calling as the network attempt to reel in the 20 per cent of pay monthly customers who want smartphones at affordable prices instead of expensive flagships.

Under the hood the Hawk runs on 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal memory, with the option of adding a MicroSD card powered by a 2,500 mAh battery. NFC also feature in the device and a 13MP camera can be found on the back of the device and an 8MP camera on the front.

EE director of devices Sharon Meadows said: “We’ve built the most advanced mobile network int he Uk and we want as many people as possible to enjoy the benefits.

“The Hawk gives customers superfast 4G+ speeds, 4G calling and WiFi calling and a range of features typically associated with flagship smartphones.

“We believe this latest addition to our EE-branded range offers one of the best value smartphone experiences available today – reinforcing our position as the number one for the latest handsets.”