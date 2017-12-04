Westcoast launches new identity

Distributer has revealed the first rebrand in ten years as well as a refreshed website

Westcoast has rebranded for the first time in 10 years as the distributor looks to focus “beyond traditional IT distribution”.

The distributor has also expanded its portfolio in order to offer services such as cloud, logistics and merchandising alongside the energy services that Westcoast currently offers.

Westcoast managing director Alex Tatham said that he is looking forward to attracting new customers with the new identity as well as a new website that is designed to make it easier for current and new customers to find what they are looking for.

He added: “We are delighted to launch a new chapter in Westcoast’s amazing growth story.

“We want to show our business can continue to service our ever-growing and changing customer base with a wide range of services.

“I look forward to continuing our phenomenal growth and taking our brand image even further afield.”