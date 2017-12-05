Honor targets top three by 2022

The Chinese manufacturer made the announcement at the launch of two new devices, the View 10 flagship and 7X mid-ranger

Honor has announced its ambitions to be a top-three smartphone brand in the next five years.

The announcement came at the unveiling of the Honor View 10 and launch of the Honor 7X in London to a crowd of 600 media representatives.

Priced at £449.99 and £269 respectively alongside new technologies aimed to improve facial recognition and music playback.

Honor became the top smartphone e-brand in China and Finland this year as well as taking the third spot in the same category in Russia. Buoyed by a successful Black Friday in the US and Europe, the Chinese manufacturer is replicating the business model that has been successful in different countries around the globe with the target of being a top-five smartphone brand by 2020 and top three by 2022.

New devices

Honor CEO George Zhao outlined its ambitions at the launch two new devices, the Honor View 10 and Honor 7X (left), the former acting as the new flagship for the manufacturer.

The View 10 utilises a Kirin 970 to bring Artificial Intelligence to consumers, recognising different scenes when taking photos, translating different languages in real time without an internet connection and learning the users behaviours.

Under the hood there is 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 16MP and 20MP dual camera set up on the back running off a 3,750mAh battery. The device is priced at £449.99 and will hit stores from January 8.

The second handset announced was the mid-range Honor 7X, available from today (Dec 5) and priced at £269.

Notable features include a 18:9 aspect ratio screen, another dual camera set up, this time 16MP and 2MP snappers at the back, as well as a 3,340 mAh battery that powers a Kirnin 659 chipset.