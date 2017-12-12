Three scraps roaming charges in 11 more destinations outside Europe

The 11 new countries are mostly South American

Three has today (Dec 12) abolished roaming charges in 11 more destinations taking the total to 71.

The 11 new countries are mostly South American: Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Uruguay, Vietnam and Mayotte.

According to Three 4.6 million Brits have used Three’s Go Roam service on average using 750MB per trip. Top apps used while abroad are Facebook WhatsApp and Instagram.

The operator was the first to introduce a roaming service in 2013 in Europe, the European Commission banned roaming charges in June this year.

Three CEO Dave Dyson said: “My ambition is to free our customers and offer 100 per cent free roaming worldwide, and we will continue to abolish unfair roaming charges until we achieve this.

“We’re passionate about improving our customers’ experience when travelling abroad, so they can stay connected and use their phones just as they do at home. To reassure our customers, we have also committed to no changes to roaming on Three following Brexit.”