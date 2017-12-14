China Mobile enters UK MVNO market with CMLink brand

Customers can now order a free CMLink SIM card from the official website

China Mobile has entered the UK MVNO business under its CMLink brand as part of long term plans to be a “leading global operator”.

Consumers can now order a free SIM card (below) from the CMLink official website.

The operator stated CMLink is to provide mobile services such as voice and data to Chinese immigrants, students and professionals living and travelling in the UK.

According to research from China Mobile there are 433,000 Anglo-Chinese people in the UK, around 82,000 Chinese students and in the first half of 2017 Britain saw 115,000 (47pc increase YoY) Chinese tourists.

The Chinese operator is the largest operator in the world with a customer base of 880 million subscribers in mainland China.

China Mobile chairman and CEO Dr. Li Feng (pictured) said: “China Mobile’s ‘Big Connectivity’ strategy affirms its vision of becoming a leading global operator with innovative digital services.

“We expect the UK launch to be a new chapter in China Mobile delivering compelling digital services that break down barriers of communication for global consumers while fostering open exchange between Belt and Road companies.”

Gerry McQuade, CEO BT Wholesale & Ventures said: “I’m delighted BT has been chosen by China Mobile International to help them as they enter the UK mobile market using our EE network. Our MVNO offering is best in class thanks to the strength and coverage of our EE mobile network, which is the largest 4G network in the UK and continues to expand.