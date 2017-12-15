Vodafone to hit Fonehouse stores

Consumers will be able to pick up devices and Vodafone tariffs in all 23 Fonehouse stores nationwide.

Vodafone has announced a distribution agreement with KTM Online that will see pay monthly plans sold in the Fonehouse retail stores nationwide.

The plans will hit all 23 stores in the UK on Monday (December 18) and will also be available online on the Fonehouse website.

Vodafone retail store presence is now pushed over 500 stores as a result of the deal with Vodafone Head of indirect consumer sales Scott Shields adding that the plans from the network will suit the retailer.

He said: :Our customers like to shop around online and on the high street for great value services which suit them.

“The deal with KTM Online and its strong Fonehouse retail arm will give Vodafone customers even more choice and easier access to our wider range of affordable pay monthly contracts and smart devices.

“KTM online’s strong management team understand the indirect channel extremely well and they complement our existing relationship in this market.”