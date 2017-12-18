Westcoast boss sets £300m growth target

Tatham reveals big plans for mobile services in 2018 following rebrand

Westcoast managing director Alex Tatham has set profit growth targets of over £300 million following a rebrand of the distributor earlier this month.

Tatham confirmed to Mobile News that Westcoast has big plans for the next 12 months, with a particular focus on expanding the services it offers around mobile.

“The rebrand emphasises our focus on services as opposed to IT distribution which is where I want to emphasise the business at the moment,” he said.

“Our job is to carry on investing. I think you’ll see our business continue to grow dramatically as we have a very big year planned next year in terms of the services we will be rolling out, whether in mobility or anything else.

“We have a wide range of services which has been our key focus for our brand and next year we have lots of new projects that will come from those services.”

Avenues

Device tracking and lone working solutions are two avenues that the distributor will follow in 2018 as it looks to continue its 20 per cent growth rate seen in consecutive years.

Westcoast head of mobile solutions and devices Darren Seward said that the plan to focus on the cloud service they offer has paid off, allowing the distributer to turn attention else where.

He added: “we are looking at opportunities across mobile, accessories and our print businesses and we are obviously want to do more business with our current customers.

“We are working with various vendors to bring the financial solution that can tick the box for different user types and whether it’s education or consumer or business they all need something slightly different from a finance solutions.

“We are going to market with a lot more financial solutions now and maybe the end goal is to roll out a subscription-based model where people don’t own the device.”