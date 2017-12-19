Samsung announces latest device in A series range

Latest device, available from April next year, feature a dual front camera, large infinity display

Samsung has launched the latest device in its A range, the Galaxy A8 that will be available from April next year.

The latest in the range features a dual front camera as well as an infinity display with the fingerprint reader located on the back.

At the rear of the device, above the fingerprint reader, is a 16MP camera with the front rocking a 16MP and an 8MP set up that allows users to choose between a close up selfie or a wider shot with the background included in the image.

Under the 5.6 inch FHD+ screen there is a Octa Core processor utilising 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.

Samsung UK and Ireland vice president of IT and mobile Connor Pierce said: With the release of the Galaxy A8, we’re bringing our customers’ favourite features from our flapship smartphones, such as infinity display and our first dual front camera with live focus, to our Galaxy A series, which is already known for its premium design.

“The Galaxy A8 exemplifies our continued dedication to meeting the needs of our consumers by providing them with greater choice and convenience.”