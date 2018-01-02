EE customer service down for over 24 hours

Service affected the 150 hotline and MyEE webpages which allows bill and data monitoring on phones

EE’s customer service has been down since January 1 but has been restored today (Jan 2), according to the operator.

The outage affected its 150 customer service line and MyEE webpages which allows customers to view and pay bills, and monitor data usage, have been restored.

The issue did not affect mobile network. One forum member posted: “My mobile phone has been stolen. How can I report it lost whilst EE telephone and online services are out of action? I am currently housebound and cannot visit a store.”

Another wrote: “I need to check and pay my bill which is due now but I have no way of doing either at all! It’s as though EE is dead and that’s what my phone line will be soon unless I can pay my bill.”

An EE spokesperson told Mobile News: “We’ve now resolved a technical issue that prevented us from being able to help many of our customers on the phone and online. We have restored full service and are able to help customers on the phone, online and in our stores as usual. We’d like to thank our customers for their patience while we worked to fix the issue, and we’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”