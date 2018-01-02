Samsung to unveil three creative projects at CES 2018

All three projects will be showcased at CES 2018 in Las Vegas which begins January 8

Samsung has today (Jan 2) announced it will unveil three creative projects at CES 2018 in Las Vegas to “explore new business opportunities”.

The projects were developed by its C-Lab (Creative Lab) program which was launched in December 2012 to foster innovations.

The three projects include S-Ray (Sound Ray) a portable directional speaker made smaller and lighter than conventional directional speakers, while maintaining sound advantages of conventional directional speakers.

Second is GoBreath a recovery solution consisting of a portable device and app for people who have experienced lung damage and suffer from postoperative pulmonary complications after general anaesthesia. GoBreath also offers a web and cloud service for doctors to monitor patient recovery progress, as well as provide reminders to practice.

Last is the Relúmĭno smart visual aid glasses to aid those with vision challenges read books or view an object. A camera is built in the lightweight frame to record images that is then fed into the glass like a display. Users will be able to read small text from afar using the glasses.

Samsung Electronics vice president and head of the creativity and innovation centre Jaiil Lee said: “Since launching five years ago, our C-Lab program has gained exciting momentum across Samsung, helping foster an innovation culture, and providing avenue for our creative, talented employees to pursue innovative new projects. We will continuously introduce innovative projects through our C-Lab program.”