Juniper: Mobile QR Code redemption to surpass 5.3 billion in four years

New study from the researchers has found that redemption on mobile devices will grow by around four billion in the five years between 2017 and 2022

QR code coupon redemption on mobile devices will surpass 5.3 billion in 2022 according to new research from Juniper.

The ‘Mobile & Online Coupons: Leading Vendors, Technologies & Market Forecasts 2017-2022’ study found that the use of QR codes for coupons and discounted offers will increase as built-in QR functionality becomes more common in mobile devices.

Forecasted growth follows the announcement from Apple that the iPhone camera application will be able to read QR codes meaning that, according to Juniper, over 1 billion devices will be able to read the codes as standard by 2022.

Juniper Research author Lauren Foye said: “Apple’s addition of QR code reading facilities directly addresses a major barrier for use in western markets.

“The lack of an in-built reader had been a hinderance, with consumers needing to download a separate QR code scanner app.”