LG launches raspberry red V30 before CES

The raspberry red V30 will be available in Asia and Europe after CES (January 12)

LG has today (Jan 3) announced it will launch a raspberry red version of its latest flagship the LG V30 after CES.

The “romance-inspiring” V30 will be available only in Asia and Europe. Mobile News has contacted LG for further information.

It will be available first in LG’s home market of Korea after CES before rolling out internationally. The consumer trade show begins January 8 to January 12.

Raspberry red will join aurora black, cloud silver, moroccan blue and lavender violet.

Dixons Carphone currently holds exclusive retail rights to the V30, stocking it in silver and blue for £799.99 prepaid.