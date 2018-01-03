MVNO category for Mobile News Awards reinstated

The MVNO category was axed two years ago, Lebara was the last winner in the category

MVNO’s now have a chance to shout about their successes in 2017 following the reinstatement of the MVNO Category at the Mobile News Awards due to popular demand.

“We axed the MVNO category two years ago because it did not attract enough entries to make it a real contest. However we’ve had several MVNO’s indicating they want to see it reinstated. So back it comes.”, said event coordinator Joe Ciardello.

Entries for the Mobile News Awards 2018 close on January 31. The entries will be independently judged by a team of 15 mobile industry specialists.

A full list of all 20 categories and details on how to enter and entry criteria can be found at www.mobilenewsawards.co.uk.

Winners will receive their trophies at an all-night gala black-tie dinner dance at The Hilton on Park Lane on March 15 attended by around 800 industry guests and hosted by top stand-up comedian Rob Beckett. He is the presenter and co-host of the ITV2 spin-off show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

More than half the tables for the Mobile News Awards 2018 have now been sold. To book one of the remaining tables call the Mobile News Awards Hotline 07780 537108 or email your requirements to awards@mobilenewscwp.co.uk