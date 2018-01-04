Gusto start 2018 with three new Juice products

The accessories manufacturer has announced two new power banks and a bluetooth speaker priced between £22.99 and £39.99

Gusto has announced three new accessories under its Juice brand for under £40.

Two charging banks, one designed to be portable enough to take on a night out and the other capable of three full charges of the iPhone 7 join a bluetooth speaker as the newest products on the self.

Available in black, blue, green, pink and orange, the ‘All Nighter’ power bank, is priced at £29.99 which will get you a lightning connector built in as well as a USB port in a slim design that can fit into a bag on a night out.

The second power bank range, available in Asda and Sainsbury’s store, is the two Pebble chargers which feature a 2.4 amp charging port come in a standard (£22.99) and XL (£26.99) version with the latter capable of three full charges of the iPhone 7.

Juice Sound Stand (£39.99) is the last product to be added to the shelf which is a bluetooth speaker capable of a connection from 10 metres away. Available in white, black, blue or red, the speaker also has a built in stand, a battery life of six hours from one charge and can be controlled via a mobile or on the device itself.