Apple devices hit by chip bugs Meltdown and Spectre

Apple has released patches to counter the bugs that can potentially leave Apple devices vulnerable to hackers

Apple confirmed all iPhones, iPads and iMac computers are affected by two bugs in computer chips called Meltdown and Spectre.

The exploits can allow hackers to steal user data, tech companies have resolved to fix the issues since last week.

Meltdown and Spectre is not only found on Apple devices, it can be found on many processors made by Intel and ARM, both firms supply almost the entire global computer hardware market.

Apple confirmed it has already releases patches and there was no evidence of either Meltdown or Spectre being used.

The iPhone manufacturer releases patches against Meltdown with iOS 11.2 for iPhones and iPads, and macOS 10.13.2 for Macbooks and iMacs.

Apple products are generally believed to be more secure than its counterparts running Windows and Android.

Apple said in a blog post: “All Mac systems and iOS devices are affected, but there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time.

“These issues apply to all modern processors and affect nearly all computing devices and operating systems.”