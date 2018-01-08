CES 2018: Sony unveils Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra, XA2 and L2

Sony has confirmed the XA2 and Ultra will be shipped from February and the L1 in January. Prices TBC



Sony kicked off CES 2018 unveiling three new smartphones today (January 8), the Xperia XA2 Ultra (left), XA2 (middle) and L2 (right).

O2 has confirmed it will exclusively stock the XA2 in silver, and will sell the black version. Contract prices start from £28 per month for 500MB of data, and no upfront payment.

The XA2 also features in pink and blue with no retailers yet to confirm stock of either. The XA2 Ultra was announced in silver, black, blue and gold. The L1 will be in three colours: black, gold and pink.

Official launch dates and prepaid prices are yet to be confirmed. Sony has confirmed the XA2 and Ultra will be shipped from February and the L1 in January.

All three feature wide 120-degree angle lenses in the front facing camera to capture more subjects in pictures. The main snappers can record video in 4K.

Other similar features include: USB-C, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and headphone jack.

XA2 Ultra

The XA2 Ultra has a six inch full HD (1080p) display with the body measuring at 163 x 80 x 9.5mm, housed in aluminium bands, weighing in at 210 grams.

Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 accompanied by 4GB of RAM. Internal memory stands at 32/64GB which is expandable by 256GB via microSD.

The snapper is 23 megapixels featuring the Sony Exmor RS 1/2.3 aperture lens. It boasts ISO sensitivity to 12,800 for low-light photography. Battery life stands at 3,580mAh.

XA2

The XA2 features a 5.2-inch 1080p display encased in Gorilla Glass (as does the Ultra) housed in aluminium bands. It weighs 171g, the lightest of the three.

It also has the Snapdragon 630 processor complemented with 4GB of RAM and has 32GB of internal memory, which can be expanded by a further 25GB.

The main camera’s specs is the same on the Ultra with 23 megapixels. Battery life is 3,300mAh.

L2

The lower tier L2 has a 720p 5.5-inch display with a screen resolution of 267ppi. It measures at 150 x 78 x 9.8 mm weighing 178 grams.

It’s powered by an unconfirmed 1.5GHz processor with 3GB of RAM. Internal memory stands at 32GB also expandable via microSD. Battery storage is 3,300mAh and supports quick charging.

Breakthrough year

Sony Mobile communications executive vice president of global sales and marketing Hideyuki Furumi said: “We’re targeting 2018 as a breakthrough year, and look forward to showcasing further innovations across the entire Xperia portfolio over the coming months.”