Honor launches its first AI smartphone the View 10

Honor has launched its first AI-powered smartphone the View 10 today (Jan 8) in the UK.

It will retail for £449.99 prepaid in the HiHonour online store, Amazon and Very.co.uk.

The stand out feature is the artificial intelligence (AI) built into Huawei’s Kirin 970 processor, which features a dedicated neural processing unit to make AI integration possible. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro also features the Kirin 970 and boasts AI features.

It has a 5.99-inch 1080p display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, encased in an aluminium body weighing in total 172 grams and measures at 157 x 75 x 7mm.

Accompanying the processor is 6GB of RAM while internal memory stands at 128GB. A microSD card slot is available for memory expansion up to 256GB.

The View 10 features a dual-lens camera, 16 megapixels and 20 megapixels. While the front-facing snapper shoots at 13 megapixels.

Other features include: non-removable 3,750mAh battery (fast charging), USB-Type C, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor,

Honor UK sales and marketing director Wilkin Lee said: “We are proud to launch our first AI enabled phone in the UK. With the Honor View 10, we mark a new AI era and offer an innovative device that empowers the young at heart”.