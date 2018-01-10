CES 2018: All Samsung electronic products will be IoT ready by 2020

The manufacturer announced its plan to advance Internet of Things (IoT) adoption via an “open, consistent, intelligent platform” called SmartThings

Samsung announced at CES in Las Vegas all its electronic products will be Internet of Things ready by 2020.

The announcement was made on January 9, in addition the manufacturer announced a plan to advance Internet of Things (IoT) adoption via an “open, consistent, intelligent platform” called SmartThings.

Samsung IoT applications such as: Samsung Connect, Smart Home, Smart View and others will be assimilated into a single application – SmartThings. It can be controlled through smartphones, televisions and connected cars.

Samsung president and head of consumer electronics division and research Hyunsuk Kim (pictured) said IoT should be as easy as “flipping a switch”, during Samsung’s hour-long presentation. He added: “We’re committed to accelerating IoT adoption for everyone and making all Samsung connected devices intelligent by 2020. These advancements will help consumers realise the benefits of a seamless and simple connected life.”

The firm is working with the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF) to set common industry standards in IoT, OCF is an IoT standardisation body. Samsung’s ARTIK chip, air conditioner and Family Hub refrigerator have already been certified by the association for interoperability criteria needed for IoT.

The Korean manufacturer highlighted it spent more than $14 billion (£10.3bn) in research and development in 2017 and will continue to spend this year. It also announced the conception of The AI Center as part of its newly consolidated Samsung Research unit, which includes four labs in Toronto, Montreal, Cambridge (UK) and Russia.