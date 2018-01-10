CES 2018: Vivo beats Apple and Samsung to the punch unveiling an in-display fingerprint sensor

The sensor will be introduced in a device that will be unveiled this year

Chinese manufacturer Vivo showcased the world’s first in-display fingerprint sensor at CES 2018 beating the likes of Samsung and Apple to the punch.

The two largest vendors in the world have been long rumoured to be the first to unveil an in-display fingerprint sensor

Vivo senior vice president Alex Feng confirmed the technology be available in a smartphone which will be announced early 2018, possibly at Mobile World Congress next month.

The synaptic optical sensor was encased in an unknown six inch bezel-less handset. The display itself is an OLED panel.

Vivo cited stats from Canalys stating 22 million full-screen phones were shipped world wide in Q2 2017, up from 700,000 in the first quarter of this year. Additionally, UBI Research predicted that bezel-less displays will grow in market share from 20 per cent in 2017 to over 50 per cent by 2020.

The firm said in a statement it wants to accommodate the demand for bigger screens without sacrificing user experience.

Positioned to pioneer

Feng said: “With our efforts in extensive consumer research and long-term R&D investment, Vivo is well positioned to pioneer the development of fingerprint scanning technology. We first presented a prototype of our fingerprint scanning solution at MWC Shanghai 2017 based on an ultrasonic sensor, and have remained committed to realizing our vision for future smartphones.

“Today’s showcase of a ready-to-produce in-display fingerprint scanning smartphone featuring an optical fingerprint sensor is a big leap forward in bringing consumers this long-awaited, futuristic mobile experience. We are very excited to make it available to consumers soon.”