Nimans founder Julian Niman passes away

He founded Nimans in 1981 and grew it into a £100 million turnover business

Nimans director and founder Julian Niman has passed away this morning (Jan 12) at his home in Manchester, at the age of 64.

He is survived by his wife Sue Nimans and founded telecommunications distributor Nimans in 1981, from his father’s jewellery business growing it into a £100m plus turnover business.

Nimans director David Bennett said: “Julian saw all of us here as his family and he would want us to carry on serving the customer and running the business in his memory.

“Many of us have known Julian for many years and we will have to support one another through this difficult time. We will share details of the funeral as soon as they are available.”