Eurostar continues recruitment drive with Hankey appointment

Eurostar Global Electronics continued its recruitment drive by hiring industry veteran Steve Hankey (pictured above) in the newly-created role of head of commercial and vendor management.

Hankey began his role on January 2 and reports directly to sales and purchasing director Brett Watmough. He is tasked with striking partnerships with smartphone manufacturers and updating Eurostar with more “robust processes”.

Hankey aims to have new partnerships struck after Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which runs from February 26 to March 1.

Prior to the Staffordshire-based independent hardware distributor Hankey was associate purchasing director at Data Select from 2007 to 2018.

During his time with Data Select, the Marlow-based distributor won eight industry awards and the Platinum Club was introduced.

Before Data Select he was senior buyer at 20:20 Logistics, where he was responsible for all areas of procurement for a number of tier one manufacturers.

In September, Eurostar Global hired former Exertis head of mobile and attach sales Ewan Davies in the newly-created role of business development director.

Hankey told Mobile News: “Our aim is to establish best-in-class relationships with a number of tier one and tier two vendors over the coming year. We will be attending MWC this year, and are looking forward to meeting vendors to discuss our plans further.

“Having looked at a couple of opportunities over the summer that weren’t quite right, I am very excited to be joining Eurostar – the business is in an expansion phase, and [managing director] Peter Carnall and Brett are assembling a very strong team with a wealth of industry knowledge.”