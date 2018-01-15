Excalibur aiming to double IT for education business to £1m by 2020 after acquiring Techs4Education

CEO Boucher wants to hit £16m revenue in four years through steady stream of acquisitions

Excalibur Communications is aiming to double its education for IT business to £1 million by 2020 after acquiring IT technology and solutions provider Techs4Education for an undisclosed fee.

That is according to CEO Peter Boucher (pictured above) who told Mobile News: “We think this should be the year for it [IT for education] to be ramped up.

We’d like to get the education side to a million-pound business, doubling its current output in two years’ time.” Excalibur will keep the Techs4Education brand and rebrand its own education practice under the acquired moniker.

Techs4Education is based in Salisbury and had six members of staff on the books. Founder and CEO Steven Worthington and director Lesley Ann Worthington retired from the business on January 2.

The remaining four staff will be kept on. Steven Worthington will stay on in an advisory role during the integration process.

The head count at Excalibur now stands at 60. The enlarged Techs4Education division will now serve over 30 schools in the south and south-west of the UK.

The Swindon-based Vodafone Total Communications partner supports 4,000 clients nationwide. Boucher said: “We’re going to market as Tech4Education, its a part of Excalibur but it would be a team that works with schools all day. Educational establishments need a dedicated service like every vertical.”

Boucher said the aim as a whole is to to hit £16 million revenue in four years through organic growth and one to two acquisitions every year.

We have a history of buying one to two businesses a year, We’ll keep rolling on that basis and it gives us enough time to integrate acquisitions

properly.”