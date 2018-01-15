Redsquid steps up recruitment drive with Walker appointment and sales additions

Firm aims to double staff level through organic growth and acquisitions

Redsquid Communications continued its recruitment drive by appointing national sales manager Scott Walker (second from right) and reinforcing the sales team with three more members of staff.

Walker began his role on January 2 alongside the new sales team members. He will report directly to sales director Nick Grimes who was appointed in September last year.

Total staff count at the Borehamwood-based firm now stands at 48, a figure the firm aims to more than double to 100 in three years through organic growth and

acquisitions.

Walker’s responsibilities include staff training, presenting new solutions to its 600 customers and increasing the Vodafone Total Communications partner’s national footprint.

Prior to joining Redsquid, Walker was new business sales director for more than two years at Yorkshirebased dealer Intouch Advance, departing in October.

He also spent more than two years as global enterprise acquisition – UC, voice, data and sales specialist with Vodafone from 2013 to 2015.

He spent nine and a half years with Manchester-based Alternative Networks, departing in 2012 before the firm was bought by Daisy for £184m in 2016.

Walker told Mobile News: “We continue to make huge investment to grow nationally. In terms of people on the ground we are truly national now.

“I’m really excited by the opportunity I’ve been presented, its a great time to be at Redsquid and in the telecoms industry.

“We’re doing lots of exciting things within the business, growing our portfolio, which means we’re taking new services that will differentiate us from the competition.

“We want to open doors and get new propositions out to businesses which, in turn, means the business will grow exponentially.

“My path at Redsquid is the same as the directors; it’s about growing the business and taking the business to £25 million in turnover and staff count to 100 in the next three years.”