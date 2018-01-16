Nimans appoints Casari

Nimans has appointed Joe Casari (pictured above) in the newly-created role of head of Samsung after the firm became the exclusive distributor of Samsung unified communication hardware last year.

Casari reports directly to group sales director Richard Carter and began his role on January 2. His duties include the driving and managing of Samsung business within the Nimans Group.

Casari confirmed there will be an improved website design and improvements to Nimans’ partner programme.

Prior to Nimans, Casari was an independent consultant for five months and an account director for national training company QA for seven months ending August 2017.

For the last nine years he has been working in the education technology sector for global manufacturer Promethean, most recently as head of international alliances. He was previously head of channel for Dolphin Telecom for three years.

Casari told Mobile News: “There are going to be a number of triggers and milestones that you will see throughout H1 and as we approach the back end of 2018.

“In some of those campaigns and activities you’ll see a creative approach we’re taking to the market and we’re going to be building some real robust plans into our channel community, so we’re going to be really driving the behavior and attitude to support our channel partner to contribute to their success.”

On January 8 Nimans announced the completion of the multi-million pound expansion of its warehouse from 36,000 square ft to 50,000 sq ft.