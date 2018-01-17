2018 predictions: Vodafone UK enterprise director Anne Sheehan

Vodafone UK enterprise director Anne Sheehan tells Mobile News her thoughts on digital Britain, and buzzwords such as IoT and AI will come to form as business assets

The move towards a digital Britain will continue in 2018. With changing regulation, such as GDPR, and technological developments, digital foundations are recognised as imperative to business and organisational success.

Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT) were the buzzwords for 2017 and in the next 12 months we expect to see more businesses finding ways to make these technologies work for them.

AI and digital communications, for example, have the potential to deliver further improvements in customer experience and help to deliver business gains when companies embed them into their core processes.

Connectivity sits at the heart of current and future technologies and IoT is perhaps the best example of where we’ll see adoption by businesses continue by helping to reduce risks, cut costs, improve employee productivity and enhance customer experiences, and there is no doubt that we will see many more applications in the months and years to come.

In fact, our 2017 IoT Barometer revealed that almost three-quarters of businesses who have adopted IoT believe digital transformation is impossible without it.

To get the most out of technology like IoT and 5G connectivity, we expect to see more collaboration in the B2B space as business leaders seek specialist knowledge, fast delivery and the creation of connected services in their organisations. All of this, underpinned by a future-ready network, will help to power the new digital economy.