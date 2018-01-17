Sky Mobile saved customers £20 million worth of data since launch

On average Sky Mobile customers were saved from spending on average £100 each topping up data

MVNO Sky Mobile announced it saved customers over £20 million worth of data spend due to rolling over the previous month’s unused data.

The feature is called Sky Mobile Roll, it banks unused data for up to three years.

On average Sky Mobile customers were saved from spending on average £100 each topping up data, out of fear of running out before the allotted time.

Sky Mobile customers saved over 2.2 billion gigabytes of mobile data. That is equivalent to streaming over three million hours of TV and movies on a phone, streaming and listening to 440 million songs, or sending over 30 billion instant messages on WhatsApp.

The O2-powered MVNO launched in January last year. Fellow MVNO Virgin Mobile also implements a data roll over feature on monthly contracts.

Tackling issues

Sky Mobile commercial director Liz Wynn (pictured) said: “When we entered the smartphone market we wanted to tackle the issue of unused data and customers paying too much for their allowance.

“Over 20 million people in the UK were regularly buying more data than they needed to avoid going over their data allowance, and accepted this as the norm. We created Sky Mobile and Roll to challenge this status quo. One year on we can see its working, with our customers already saving £20 million worth of data.”