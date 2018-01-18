2018 Predictions: Dixons Carphone managing director Jeremy Fennel

Dixons Carphone managing director Jeremy Fennel says customer engagement will be the key in 2018 as well as protection for devices to become even more popular in 2018.

In 2018, we’ll continue to see consumers move away from the traditional two-year contract cycle.

We know customers are keeping their phone for longer, and that presents new challenges and opportunities for us all. With customers buying new phones less often, it remains crucial to make sure they’re getting the very best deals, and that’s where we come in, offering new purchase models like leasing, as well as providing SIMO offers that give customers more flexibility and control.

Meanwhile, the aftercare market becomes even more vital – screen replacements and protective covers will continue to be popular in 2018. We will ramp up our same-day repair service, meaning a broken screen doesn’t have to break a customer’s routine.

Customers will look to save money where they can. In the mobile, broadband and TV markets, this means proactively engaging with customers will become more important than ever, as does making sure they’re not paying more than they need to with personalised deals and offers.

But the savvy shopping trend will continue outside of our core markets too. In our case, we will be looking to bring our expertise and the power of the Carphone Warehouse brand to help customers save money by extending our broadband and TV offering and into new areas such as energy. While others ask simple questions online and present simple options, we will continue to offer the gold standard of fully understanding a customer’s needs.

Finally, customers will continue to push for transparency from those they deal with, and we can expect to see regulation supporting this. Whether that’s bill capping, comparison site market review or broadband speed clarity, 2018 should see companies being completely honest and upfront.