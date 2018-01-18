2018 Predictions: Fivebars managing director Martin Murphy

Fivebars managing director Martin Murphy predicts the trend of data hungry consumers to continue throughout 2018

We’ve seen significant growth in the size of data tariffs on all networks in 2017 with 60GB regularly available on all networks for less than 20GB cost a year ago. This has tempted free initial subscriptions on BT Sport, Spotify and Sky Sports, making mobile customers more data hungrier than ever.

Data share has been the biggest change in our business, with customers now wanting to be more efficient and aggregate data across their estate. I believe that data will grow again this year with 100GB tariffs available as the norm in 2018.