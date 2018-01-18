2018 predictions: IDC senior analyst Marta Pinto

IDC senior analyst Marta Pinto predicts AI in smartphones will be more common in bids to differentiate in the market

IDC predicts that by the end of 2019, more than half of the flagship devices will have some kind of embedded AI.

2017 saw A-brands deliver some kind of intelligence in their new flagships as a way to innovate – Samsung S8/S8+ brought Bixby and contextual awareness camera, Apple announced the new A11 bionic chipset, Google introduced the smartest camera to date in Google Pixel 2 and Huawei closed the year with the introduction of the Hisilicon Kirin 970 chipset that promised to deliver AI capabilities.

During 2018 IDC expects major brands to continue to push for differentiators within this field of AI by bringing to market improved algorithms, innovative ways of interacting with the smartphone, combination of AI with other technologies (such as AR/VR) and expanded or more efficient batteries to cope with the need to process increasing amounts of data.

By 2020, over 50 per cent of large European businesses will have an AR/VR strategy in place in order to broaden the addressable market beyond physical constraints and/or stay relevant.

By 2020, human-digital (HD) interfaces will diversify in Europe, as more than 15 per cent of field-service techs and more than 10 per cent of infoworkers use augmented reality, nearly 50 per cent of new mobile apps will use voice as an interface and 15 per cent of consumerfacing Top 500 European enterprises use biometric sensors to personalise experiences.