TalkTalk launches landline spam protector CallSafe

The average person misses one important phone call per month when ignoring landlines

TalkTalk has unveiled its free call screening service CallSafe to prevent unwanted phone calls.

The quad-play provider launched the screening service on January 17 in a bid to “tackle the industry-wide issue of unwanted calls head on”, said CEO Tristia Harrison.

According to research conducted in October last year on 2,000 UK adults, 61 per cent of Brits admit they regularly ignore landlines to avoid unwanted calls.

On average people miss one important phone call per month when doing this. Over the course of a year, this potentially represents around 300 million potentially important calls being missed across Britain.

Important calls from parents (32pc), work (20pc) and schools (15pc) were the most likely to go unanswered.

Harrison said: “Protecting our customers is incredibly important to us and we’re committed to eliminating the disruption caused by unwanted callers.

“It would be a real shame if landlines became obsolete just because we are too afraid to pick them up.

“CallSafe provides our customers with a free and simple way to avoid unwanted calls, enhancing their call security and allowing them take back control of their landlines – hopefully saving them from extinction in the process.”