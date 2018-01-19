Elitetele.com acquires Support Span and now targets an IT firm

This marks the dealer’s 16th acquisition since 2008

Elitetele.com has acquired telephony system solutions specialist Support Span Group and is now looking to buy an IT firm.

London-headquartered Elitetele.com has bought 16 firms since 2008.

The buy was lead by CFO Rob Burbidge and commercial director Alex Cliffe, both head the acquisitions team formed in early December.

The move bolsters its nationwide support network and maintenance capabilities. Staff count increases by 13 to 180 across seven locations. The Support Scan brand will be dual-operated and later operate under the Elite brand.

Mitel gold qualification

Support Span Group founder and managing director Rick Pearce said: “The combined group will now be able to qualify for Mitel gold status accreditation which will benefit our customers and Elites by providing a more competitive offer. Our customers will also have access to Elite’s comprehensive range of unified communication solutions and IT services.”

Elitetele.com founder Matt Newing said: “By acquiring Support Span we are bringing on board a highly sought after and experienced engineering team, together with account managers and contract managers who live and breathe telephony systems and maintenance support from whom we know our customers will benefit.”