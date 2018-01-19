Next iOS update to allow users to disable throttling

In an interview with ABC News Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the next update to iOS 11 will allow users to decide whether the performance of the device is throttled



The next iPhone update from Apple will give users the ability to disable the performance throttling process that is aimed to improve battery life.

In an interview with ABC News Tim Cook confirmed that the next update, expected in March, will also give the consumer a better understanding of the health of the battery life in the individual device.

The decision comes after Apple, last month, admitted it intentionally slows down iPhones as they get older to prevent issues that may arise as the batteries depreciation.

Speaking to ABC News Cook said: “We’re going to give people visibility of the health of their battery so it’s very very transparent and if you don’t want [the throttling] you can turn it off.”