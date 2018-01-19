Vodafone to stock mid-range Huawei P Smart exclusively in Feb

Prices start from £17 per month and will release in the UK from February 1

Huawei has announced Vodafone will be the exclusive network retailer of the P Smart smartphone in February.

Huawei told Mobile News the device will be available widely after but did not disclose where else. Other colours will be released at a later date via some channels.

The mid-range device had a quiet launch in Germany and will go on sale at Vodafone stores and online, on February 1. Monthly contract prices start from £17 per month with £9 upfront or £29 per month (same upfront). The latter includes 16GB of data instead of the original 4GB offered due to special promotion.

Specs

The Smart P is also known as the ‘Enjoy 7S’ in China featuring a 5.6-inch 1080p display, which has an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Powering the smartphone is a Kirin 658 chipset with 3GB of RAM. Internal storage stands at 32GB (expandable up to 256GB) while the battery is 3,000mAh.

The main camera is dual 12 and two megapixel snapper, the front-facing snapper is eight megapixels.

Huawei Consumer Business Group UK & Ireland managing director James Jie said: “Huawei is committed to delivering products and experiences that make everyone’s life better, and we’re proud that the new Huawei P smart does just that.”

Vodafone UK commercial director Glafkos Persianis said: “We believe the new Huawei P smart will really appeal to our customers due to its high quality specs and affordable pricing – and we are thrilled to be ranging this device exclusively throughout February.”