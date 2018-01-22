2018 predictions: HMD Global UK and Ireland general manager Sarah Edge

HMD Global UK and Ireland general manager Sarah Edge smartphone customers will desire more innovation this year

“With the launch of so many virtually identical flagship devices, many are arguing that the smartphone market has become stale, lacking true innovation and demonstrating only iterative evolution.

“What does it say about our industry that a feature phone was arguably the biggest mobile phone story of 2017? With the demand for digital detox through trends like mindfulness and escapism becoming very popular among millennials, consumers are looking for technology to enhance their real-life experiences rather than distract from them.

In 2018, I believe that consumers will be a lot more savvy and not have their heads turned by iterative tech upgrades. Instead people will look for devices that give something that benefits the everyday.

“People live their lives on their smartphones and will look for things that have a positive impact on their daily life – everything from phenomenal battery life to unique content creation tools. People have different needs in this regard, so we’ll see more fragmentation, as the one-phone-fits-all fades.”