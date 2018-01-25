Dixons Carphone hire Baldock as new CEO

Former CEO of Littlewoods and Very will take charge in April after Seb James announced his move to Walgreens Boots

Dixons Carphone have announced that the new CEO of the retailer will be Alex Baldock, replacing current CEO Sebastian James.

Baldock will take control of the retailer in April this year with James seeing out the rest of the financial year, stepping down from the role to join Walgreens Boots Alliance.

The future CEO currently holds the same position at Shop Direct, the owners of Littlewoods and Very retailers, since 2012 and is charged with making the latter the largest pure-play online retailer in the UK.

Baldock said: “I can’t wait to get started at Dixons Carphone.

“Seb and the team have achieved an extraordinary amount, not least reinforcing Dixons Carphone’s position as a leading electrical and mobile retailer in Europe at a time of wrenching change.

“It’s with great excitement that I look forward to getting to know the people and the customers atDixons Carphone, and to building on these achievements.”

Privileged

James is stepping down from the role that he has held for six years and described the opportunity to work for Dixons Carphone as a “privilege”.

He added: “Together, I think that we can be very proud of the profound transformation that we have seen in

Dixons Carphone and the sound footing, customer affection, and place in the world that it now enjoys.

“I will be very sad to leave, tempered only by the fact that I know that Alex will do a terrific job of leading the company and driving it on to new heights.”