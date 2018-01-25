Olive Communications strikes multiple contract wins

The Vodafone Total Communications partner has further multi-million pound deals in the pipeline

Olive Communications announced today (Jan 25) a raft of contract wins and extensions to take its total Vodafone connection base to 117,000 from 110,000.

New customers include: MAN Truck and Bus, part of the Volkswagen Group, facility management company Omniserve in addition to global bank, Mizuho, Snap-On Tools and Empark.

Long-standing customer Global Exhibition Services adopted Vodafone unified communications solution Vone-C, as well as mobile services. The High-Wyocmbe firm also resigned Mace Construction and multinational law firm Ashurst LLP.

Across all contract wins, Olive is contracted from three to five years where it will serve over 10,000 professionals with communication solutions.

More in the pipeline

Olive Communications chief executive Martin Flick told Mobile News more multi-million pound contracts are in negotiation.

He said: “Our success is due to our managed service approach, our cloud capability and customers now want to buy from organisations that can showcase capabilities in multiple specialities. Customers want to know if they can count on you to support them with their vertical ambitions.

“Many of these wins clearly indicate Olive’s alignment to Vodafone’s own focus of helping more businesses take advantage of Total Communications and our joint strategy to upsell from traditional mobile to Unified Communications.

“I’m incredibly proud of what the team have achieved in 2017 and look forward to an exciting start to 2018. We have a number of multi-million pound contracts in negotiation that we hope to announce soon, forming the foundations of a strong and growing pipeline for 2018.“

Important role

Vodafone director of partners and alliances Helen Freestone said: “The UK communications market is changing and technology is playing an increasingly important role in a business’ ability to be productive and stay competitive.

“To address this, Olive has invested in its own capabilities so it can help even more UK businesses reap the benefits of the latest technologies that will help them to be successful now and in the future.”