BT fined £70,000 by Ofcom after failing to provide information

Ofcom stated that BT breached protocol on two occasions concerning pricing

BT were fined £70,000 today (26 Jan) after failing to provide the correct and complete pricing information.

Back in February and June 2017 Ofcom requested supplementary product information for its wholesale and local access market review.

When BT responded to these information requests, it failed to state that the prices for the products were different on a Saturday to that of the weekdays.

It also provided the discounted price for one of these products, rather than the contracted price.

The products are optimisation and repair services ‘Fibre Broadband Boost’ and ‘Superfast Recharge’ used to improve the speed and reliability of its customers’ broadband.

Ofcom released a statement today saying: “Our information-gathering powers are important to our work in carrying out market reviews to protect consumers, and providers who fail to provide complete information will face fines.”