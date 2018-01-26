TalkTalk ships off mobile business to O2

The O2-powered MVNO has 850,000 mobile customers in the UK

TalkTalk is now offering customers the option to move to O2 or another network as it focuses on fixed line business.

The O2-powered MVNO has 850,000 mobile customers in the UK, all will be offered unspecified O2 exclusive deals. TalkTalk Mobile was closed in July last year.

Customers have had the option to move to the O2 network since December, according to TalkTalk. Existing customers can see out their contracts, at the end of which will be offered an O2 plan.

The former quad-player recorded a net loss of £71 million in the six months to September 30, revenue declined from £869m to £828m

A TalkTalk spokesperson said: “This agreement with O2 gives TalkTalk customers access to a wider range of great value 4G services.

“It’s great news for customers and allows TalkTalk to continue investing in our fixed network, delivering even better landline, broadband and TV services.”