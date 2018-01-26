Telefonica reach network data gathering agreement with Tutela

Tutela will gather data on signal strength and quality, usage and download speeds in all 17 markets Telefonica operates in

Telefonica has signed global agreement with Tutela to collect network quality data from all the markets the network operates in.

The information will be gathered by Tutela from over 100 million device in 17 markets which will help Telefonica improve network quality for consumers and speeds against its competitors.

Signal strength and quality, device usage and download speeds will be gathered and Telefonica will also be able to compare the data against competitors, identifying areas of needed improvement.

Tutela vice president Tom Luke (pictured) said; “We are excited to work with Telefonica Group to provide our benchmarking data and customised research to Telefonica as part of their global benchmarking initiative.

“Our insights will allow Telefonica to analyse various aspects of mobile user experience across their markets and benchmark against other operators to give users the best experience.”

Telefonica Group director of technology and architecture Juan Carlos Garcia said: “Following on from the success in mexico, we decided to partner with Tutela on a global basis.

“Tutela’s data set is comprehensive and provides network quality measurement data in all our markets in Europe and Latin America.

“This multi-year agreement gives us a consitent way to regularly analyse and benchmark mobile network performance across all of our markets and ensure that we are focussed on delivering an excellent customer experience globally.”