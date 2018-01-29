Intellibox aims to deliver more than 1,500 ATM-style trade-in kiosks

Consumers can use the kiosks to trade in their phone for Amazon vouchers or cash in their bank account

Mobile phone trade-in firm Intellibox is aiming to roll out more than 1,500 ATM-style phone trade-in for cash kiosks across the UK in the next 12 months, as it targets a 10-fold increase in revenue, writes Manny Pham.

About 40 ‘Intelliboxes’ are in operation, which will increase to 70 by March. Intellibox CEO Som Sinha told Mobile News the firm will roll out more than 1,500 kiosks over the next 12 months, increasing turnover from £1 million to £10 million by the end of the year. The kiosks will be placed in popular shopping destinations and will utilise patented technology to value devices and pay patrons to bank accounts or with an Amazon voucher in just five minutes. Traditional phone-trade in services can take days due to transportation and analysis of devices. An iPhone 8 Plus in good condition can fetch up to £420, phones that are broken or damaged are eligible.

The kiosks were rolled out to 40 locations incrementally across the UK during a year long trial run which began January 2017. In the period over 3,000 devices were traded in, over a thousand alone in January this year.

Plans are being formulated for a release upon Western Europe countries such as: France, Spain and Germany in 2019.

Gadget Repair Solutions will provide the reverse logistics and device management at its 10,500 square feet processing centre in Southend. Devices will undergo a data erasure process to ensure the service falls in line with EU data legislation, the general data protection regulation (GDPR).

Sinha said: “We want to hit £10 million in turnover by the end of the year, to do so we’ll roll out 1,500 kiosks to properly serve the UK. After establishing ourselves in the UK we will look outwards towards Europe most likely next year and eventually across the pond in the US.

“We are very happy that the ease, speed and reliability of the Intellibox appeals to consumers. This is very encouraging for us as we can now look to expand in more locations nationwide as the year takes its course.”