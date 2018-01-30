Exertis announces exclusive distribution deal with IMO

Agreement ‘clear and easy choice’, says director

Exertis has announced an indefinite deal with IMO to exclusively distribute devices from the UK manufacturer.

Starting with the IMO Q2 smartphone and IMO Dash feature phones, the deal has taken immediate effect with future releases also entered as part of the agreement.

The agreement strengthens the relationship IMO has with Exertis as the manufacturer, who is readying for further product announcements, drops Brightstar as a major distributor.

Exertis mobile commercial and services director Rik Hubbard told Mobile News the distributor will be able to help IMO to further establish itself in the UK market.

He said: “Partnering with Verve Connect to supply the IMO range was a clear and easy choice for Exertis and the ambition and quality of the products they supply indicate this will be a hugely successful partnership.

“The two IMO products on the market have proven popular with consumers and the release of several more devices in mid-2018 is likely to help Verve Connect achieve their target of three per cent market share by the end of this year.

The relationship with Exertis will leverage and accelerate that growth.”