TRG partners Zapper to provide repairs and redistribution

TRG has announced a partnership with online gadget recycling start-up Zapper.

TRG will take products that come in from the Zapper website and the API solution on which to base the company going forward.

Zapper is an online website that buys back gadgets from the public. These will now be routed straight to TRG for repair and redistribution.

Up to 1,200 gadgets worth a combined £180,000 pass through Zapper each week, with Zapper managing director Patrick Neill estimating that 90 per cent of the gadgets Zapper handles are mobiles.

Neill also said that, after a trial with the TRG solution, the start-up went with the recycler as it sets ambitions to expand both in the UK and internationally.

He added: “We are changing our business model to an approach where we partner with businesses that specialise in the products we bring in, making ourselves more of an acquisition player.

“Expansion is very much in the pipeline, personally I have worked in mobile in Australia and New Zealand which might be a focus in the future but for the next 12 months the focus is the UK and establishing ourselves.”

Expertise

TRG founder Sam Hargreaves (pictured above) also said that the agreement to partner with Zapper was an easy one given the two companies differing expertise.

He said: “We provide Zapper an API solution and we buy all gadgets they get from the public.

“Zapper are very good at online marketing whereas we are very good at processing devices.

“Obviously the two work very well together and we are working closely to expand across Europe next year.”